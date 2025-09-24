Indian envoy felicitates noted Chinese tabla artist in Shanghai

Beijing, Sep 24 (PTI) Indian Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur on Wednesday felicitated noted Chinese tabla artist Mandy Chen.

Mathur wished her all success for the upcoming series of Indian classical and fusion performances across China. Renowned Indian sitar player and composer Murchana Adhikary Barthakur from Assam will also be travelling to China to participate in the musical performances, a post on X by the Consulate said.

After collaborating with the Chaiti Arts Foundation, a Shanghai-based cultural organisation for Indian classical music performances earlier this year in March-April, this is the second series of Indian classical music recitals, which are showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and traditions to an appreciative Chinese audience, it said. PTI