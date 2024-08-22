Indian envoy in Bangladesh calls on Chief Adviser Yunus; raises concern over security of embassy

Dhaka, Aug 22 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Thursday called on interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil shared aspirations of peoples of the two countries for peace, security and development.

The interim government headed by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Yunus was installed days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following unprecedented anti-government student-led protests over a controversial quota system in government jobs.

"HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call on H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus @ChiefAdviserGoB today. Reiterated India’s commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of peoples of India-Bangladesh for peace, security and development," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on X.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that Verma expressed concern over the security of its embassy and other establishments in Bangladesh, including its High Commission in Dhaka, during his meeting with Yunus at state guesthouse Jamuna.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said that the government has already stepped up security of the entire diplomatic zone, the paper reported.

In addition to security issues, the Indian envoy discussed the goal of shared prosperity between the two nations, reaffirming India’s strong belief in a prosperous and stable Bangladesh, the digitalized private wire service United News of Bangladesh reported.

They exchanged views on issues of shared interest and discussed avenues to further strengthen people-to-people ties, it said.

India has the largest visa operations in Bangladesh and 16 lakh people visited India last year. Of them, 60 per cent visited for tourism purposes, 30 per cent for medical purposes, and 10 per cent for other purposes, according to the wire service.

On the flood issue, Alam, quoting the envoy, said water was “released automatically” due to the water level rising.

The High Commissioner described the flood in Tripura as something “very unprecedented,” causing displacement of 50,000 people. He said it has created havoc on both sides of Bangladesh and India.

Yunus said Bangladesh is a “big family” and laid emphasis on high-level collaboration on water issues and on activating this in emergency situations, it said.

He said water-sharing of the joint rivers can be resolved through working together and referred to the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, it added.

During the meeting, minority issues were also discussed.

The chief adviser also talked about BIMSTEC and SAARC, and laid emphasis on bringing young people together in South Asia.

Yunus also talked about his personal good relations with India where he has many friends. Yunus Center is operational in 18 Indian universities.

He also talked about a world of three zeros – the new economics of zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions'.

Last week, Verma paid a courtesy call on the interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain who said Dhaka wants to work closely with New Delhi to promote bilateral relations. Hossain, however, had cautioned that deposed premier Hasina's public statement from India is "not conducive" to fostering better bilateral ties.

Verma attended the oath-taking ceremony of the interim government last Thursday.

During his meeting with the Indian diplomat, Hossain briefed him about the current situation in Bangladesh. He mentioned that Bangladesh witnessed a second liberation last week through a mass uprising spearheaded by valiant students.

Modi had extended best wishes to Yunus when he took oath as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, hoping for an early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in that country.