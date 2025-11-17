Indian envoy in Shanghai felicitates noted Chinese scholar

Beijing, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur on Monday felicitated renowned Chinese scholar Prof. Wang Zhicheng who translated the Bhagavad Gita into Chinese. Prof. Wang’s Chinese translation of the Bhagavad Gita, which was published in 2015, has been reprinted 17 times, Mathur said in a post on X.

The most recent edition, published this year, has garnered strong public interest in the Chinese readership, a testament to the global support for Indian culture and civilisational heritage, Mathur added.

In a letter to Prof. Wang in April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for popularising Yoga, Vedanta and Indian cultural traditions in China.

Modi commended Wang for his dedication towards fostering a deeper understanding of Indian philosophical traditions, particularly through his scholarly work on yoga and Vedanta.