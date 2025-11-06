Indian envoy in Shanghai felicitates Raagi of Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Beijing, Nov 6 (PTI) Consulate General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur on Thursday met the visiting Raagi from Golden Temple in Amritsar, Bhai Maninder Singh ji and felicitated him. “CG Mathur met revered Bhai Maninder Singh ji, eminent Raagi from Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, on the auspicious occasion of Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the Consulate in Shanghai said in a post on X.

Raagi, a Sikh musician, performs kirtan or the devotional hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib.

“Warm exchange of greetings on #Gurupurab, reflecting on Guru Ji’s eternal message of Ek Onkar, equality, honest living & selfless service to humanity”, Mathur said.

"CG expressed deep gratitude for Bhai Sahib's visit to Shanghai & appreciated his global efforts in spreading Sikh values of Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all)", the post said.