Indian envoy joins Maldives president in ‘5 Million Trees Plantation Programme’

Male, Jun 5 (PTI) India’s Ambassador Munu Mahavar to Maldives joined President Mohamed Muizzu in his ambitious ‘5 Million Trees Plantation Programme’ on Wednesday, the World Environment Day.

President Muizzu inaugurated the ‘5 Million Trees Plantation Programme’ that envisages planting five million trees in his five-year term to make the Maldives a greener environment, for increased vigilance in the face of threats posed by climate change, a statement from his office said.

“High Commissioner @AmbMunu joins President @MMuizzu, Ministers, and the Diplomatic Corps to launch the 5 Million Tree Project of Maldives on World Environment Day 2024 at Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male',” posted the Indian High Commission from its official X handle along with the photos from the ceremony.

The initiative was announced by President Muizzu at the COP28 conference last year.

“The trees planted today are varieties that are seen in the Maldives' environment, but are at risk of extinction. A collection of 22 types of trees including fruit trees, shade trees, flowering trees and trees used in traditional Dhivehi medicine were planted today,” news portal Edition.mv said.

The tree plantation event took place a day after President Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year, was one of the first leaders in the neighbourhood to congratulate Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting the BJP's win for the third consecutive term, Muizzu expressed his optimism about working together to enhance the two countries' shared objectives in the pursuit of development and stability.

In response, Prime Minister Modi described the Maldives as a valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean region. He also expressed his eagerness for closer cooperation to further strengthen bilateral ties.