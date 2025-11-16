Indian envoy Kwatra addresses US-India Chamber of Commerce event

Houston (US), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra addressed the 26th annual US-India Chamber of Commerce (USICOC) DFW awards event, commending the chamber’s role in deepening business partnerships and community engagement between the two countries.

Consul General DC Manjunath highlighted the chamber’s role in fostering innovation, trade, and investment between India and Texas, as well as its efforts to expand consular services for the growing Indian community.

Kwatra addressed the event last Tuesday through a video message from the embassy in Washington. Senator John Cornyn spoke with the chamber’s founding chairman, A K Mago, about co-founding the bipartisan Senate India Caucus and promoting India–US relations.

At the banquet, the chamber also honoured outstanding leaders across sectors. Recipients included Ashok Mago, Primary Care Clinic, Legacy Award, and Valmiki Mukherjee Cyber Future Foundation for Outstanding Industry Leadership. While Jonathan J Sanford, President, University of Dallas, was awarded for Excellence in Education, Greg Willis, Collin County DA, was awarded for Outstanding Leadership in Public Service.

The banquet, the largest in the chamber’s history, drew nearly 800 business leaders, policymakers, and innovators. PTI SHK RD RD RD