Indian envoy Kwatra discusses AI, defence, trade with US lawmakers

Washington, Dec 14 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has held meetings with senior Democratic lawmakers, discussing cooperation in emerging technologies, defence, and trade as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kwatra said he held an “engaging conversation” with Congressman Ted Lieu, Vice Chair of the House Democrats Caucus, during which they discussed shared priorities on emerging developments in artificial intelligence, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

The envoy said he looked forward to continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest.

In another meeting on Friday, Kwatra met Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Chair of the House Black Caucus, and described her as a "steadfast supporter of strong India–US relations".

He said the discussions with Clarke focused on advancing India–US collaboration in the AI space, including data privacy and data security.