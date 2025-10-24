Indian envoy Kwatra discusses bilateral ties, trade deal with US Senator

Washington, Oct 24 (PTI) Discussions on India-US ties including a proposed trade agreement and cooperation on shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, were held between Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and a Republican senator here.

Kwatra hosted Republican Senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty and his wife Chrissy Hagerty at his residence on Thursday.

"Discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on a mutually beneficial trade deal," Kwatra said in a post on X.

He added that they also explored ways to expand bilateral hydrocarbons trade and "working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region".

The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding.

"We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said on Friday.

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.