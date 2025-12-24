Indian envoy Kwatra meets American counterpart Gor in Mar-a-Lago

New York, Dec 24 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with his American counterpart Sergio Gor in Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet with India’s Ambassador to the US @AmbVMKwatra. This was his first visit to Mar a Lago!” US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Gor said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Trump is also currently in Mar-a-Lago, having arrived at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence over the weekend for the Christmas holidays.

Later today, he will participate in NORAD Santa Calls and calls with Service Members. Gor had also posted on Tuesday a photo of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with Trump, saying "Enjoyed hosting Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan on his first visit to the GREAT State of Florida!"