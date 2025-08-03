Indian envoy Kwatra meets US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard to discuss 'mutual interests'

New York/Washington, Aug 3 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra on Sunday met Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and discussed issues of "mutual interest.” “Pleasure to meet DNI @TulsiGabbard and her husband” Abraham Williams. “We had an engaging conversation on various issues of mutual interest,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

Gabbard visited India in March as part of a multi-nation tour during which she held bilateral talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and also addressed the Raisina Dialogue.

She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC in February.