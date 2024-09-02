Indian envoy meets Bangladesh's home adviser; discusses security co-op, safety of Indians

Dhaka, Sep 2 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma Monday met interim government's Home and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and discussed areas of engagement to advance security cooperation, exchanged views on border management, capacity building, and safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

During his courtesy meeting with Chowdhury, Verma also announced that Indian visa centres are now issuing a limited number of visas for Bangladeshi nationals, primarily for emergency medical needs and students pursuing studies abroad.

"HC Pranay Verma called on Bangladesh Home & Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today. Discussed areas of engagement to advance India-Bangladesh security cooperation, exchanged views on border management, capacity building, and safety & security of India nationals & students in Bangladesh," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said in a post on X.

They also discussed areas of mutual interest in the agriculture sector, including possible collaboration between agricultural research institutions and exchanges in mechanized farming, post-harvest management etc, the mission said in another post.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the meeting addressed a range of bilateral issues, including police reforms, border security, and the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

"Our two countries should work together on flood warning and forecasting," the adviser was quoted as saying by the paper.

Verma assured him of India's assistance with necessary data and information for flood warning and forecasting, the paper added.

The adviser assured the high commissioner that the Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh would be provided full security. He added that Indian students are welcome to continue their studies in Bangladesh, the paper said.

The interim government headed by 84-year-old Nobel laureate Yunus was installed days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following unprecedented anti-government student-led protests over a controversial quota system in government jobs. PTI ZH ZH