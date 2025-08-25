Indian envoy meets Japanese Speaker, discusses ways to strengthen strategic partnership

Tokyo, Aug 25 (PTI) India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George on Monday met with Fukushiro Nukaga, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In a post on social media, the Indian Embassy here said that they "discussed ways to strengthen further India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership, including deepening cooperation in human resource exchanges".

George also held "fruitful discussions" with Toru Takakura, Group President of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, on furthering India-Japan Financial relations, it said.

He also met with Tomohiro Kimura, Vice-Head of Religious Affairs, Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple in Tokyo, and discussed efforts for strengthening the Buddhist exchanges between India and Japan, the embassy added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from August 29 to 30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan annual summit. This will be Modi's eighth visit to Japan as the prime minister.

During the visit, Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan.

India and Japan share close economic and strategic ties and 73 years of diplomatic relations. Both countries have been working together in areas such as trade, technology, infrastructure development and regional security. PTI SKS SKS ZH ZH