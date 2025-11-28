Indian envoy meets Nepal health minister, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

Kathmandu, Nov 28 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Friday met with Minister for Health and Population Sudha Gautam here and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral collaboration.

The meeting was held at the health ministry in Singhdurbar secretariat, the ministry spokesperson Prakash Budhathoki said.

During the talks, both sides underscored the historical ties and close friendship between the two neighbours. Gautam thanked the Indian government for its continued support to Nepal's health sector.

The Nepal government has prioritised maternal and child health, mental health, health insurance, strengthening the testing capacity of the National Medicine Laboratory and improving services for Nepali migrant workers.

Ambassador Srivastava reiterated India's commitment to assist Nepal in enhancing the testing capacity of the National Medicine Laboratory and in improving healthcare services for migrant workers. PTI SBP SCY SCY