Indian envoy meets Nepal PM Oli, briefs on latest of Indo-Pak confrontation

Kathmandu, May 9 (PTI) India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday and briefed him about the latest development related to the India-Pakistan tension in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that had cross-border linkages and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

“Ambassador Srivastava briefed Prime Minister Oli regarding the recent tensions and the scenario developed between India and Pakistan due to a terrorist attack at Pahalgam in India on April 22,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said after the meeting at his official residence at Baluwatar.

The Indian Ambassador made it clear that “India has only carried out a retaliatory attack, but the propaganda that it carried out a 'jet attack' was not the reality,” it said.

Srivastava thanked Nepal government for the statement Nepal made public on Thursday regarding the incident, said the PM Oli's Secretariat.

Saying Nepal is always in favour of world peace, the Prime Minister condemned the terrorist attack as per Nepal's principled stance against all types of terrorism.

He made it clear that Nepal would not allow its territory to be used against its neighbouring countries. PTI SBP NPK NPK