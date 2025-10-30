Indian envoy meets Nepal's communication minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

Kathmandu, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava has met Nepal's Communication and IT Minister Jagadish Kharel and they discussed the historical relationship between the two countries, bilateral cooperation and the current situation.

During the meeting at the ministry’s office at Singhdurbar on Wednesday, the two sides also discussed projects being implemented in Nepal under India's assistance, according to the ministry sources.

The two sides discussed historic relations between the two neighbouring countries, bilateral cooperation and the current situation, they said.

Kharel, who is also the government's spokesperson, informed the Indian diplomat that conducting the ensuring general election in a free and fair manner, tackling corruption and promoting good governance are the government's top priorities, they said.

Kharel told Srivastava that the government has initiated tripartite dialogue among the government, Gen Z youths and representatives of the political parties with a view to creating a conducive environment for the March 5 general election, sources said.

Srivastava congratulated Kharel on his appointment as the minister for communication and expressed India's commitment to assist Nepal as per its needs.

"Government of India is willing to provide financial and technical assistance to Nepal for the country's economic transformation and attaining prosperity,” the ambassador was quoted as saying by the sources.

Kharel also separately met with US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song on Wednesday. PTI SBP ZH ZH