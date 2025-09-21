Indian envoy meets Nepal's energy minister, assures help in reconstruction of damaged structures

Kathmandu, Sep 21 (PTI) India on Sunday assured to help in reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests earlier in the month, if Nepal made a request.

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, during a meeting with Nepal's Energy Minister Kulman Ghising at the latter’s office at Singhdurbar here mainly discussed bilateral cooperation on energy and water resources and reviewed progress of various projects being undertaken under Nepal–India cooperation, the sources at the ministry said.

“Indian ambassador Srivastava said that India is ready to extend help in the reconstruction of various structures damaged during the Gen Z protests, if Nepal makes a request,” the sources added.

During the courtesy call on Ghising, who also holds the Water Resources and Urban Development & Physical Infrastructure portfolios, the Indian ambassador congratulated the Nepali minister for his new charge and also discussed additional electricity exports from Nepal to India.

Sushila Karki, who leads the interim government, took oath on September 12, three days after prime minister K P Sharma Oli's ouster after violent protests on September 8 and 9 by Gen Z group that saw at least 72 people, including 3 policemen, dead.

During the agitation, protesters set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes. The interim government has formed a taskforce to assess the damage incurred by the structures under its jurisdiction. PTI SBP NPK NPK