Indian envoy meets Sri Lanka's ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa; discusses bilateral ties

Colombo, Sept 24 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Wednesday met Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his private residence and discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation as well as political developments in the island nation.

Rajapaksa vacated the state-provided bungalow and shifted to his private residence at Tangalle following the repeal of a law granting lifetime housing and perks to ex-presidents earlier this month.

"High Commissioner @santjha met former President of Sri Lanka @PresRajapaksa and discussed various facets of the India–Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation as well as political developments in Sri Lanka," the Official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X.

The Indian envoy was the first Colombo-based Ambassador to visit Rajapaksa at Tangalle.

Rajapaksa said he had a "warm meeting" at Tangalle Carlton House with the Indian High Commissioner.

"Grateful for our deep historic, cultural and economic ties and their support in strengthening Sri Lanka-India friendship," Rajapaksa said in a post on social media.

Rajapaksa's supporters have described his eviction from the official residence as an act of political vengeance by the current government. PTI CORR ZH ZH