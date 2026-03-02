Indian envoy Rawat unveils Gandhi statue at India Club in Hong Kong

Beijing, Mar 2 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Monday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the India Club in Hong Kong.

India Club is one of the social and community organisations in Hong Kong.

The club has been in existence since 1949 and formally registered under the name of India Club in 1967, catering to Indians and people from all nationalities, according to its website Indian Consul General in Hong Kong Rajesh Naik welcomed the gathering, the Indian Consulate in Hong Kong said in a social media post.

Members of the Indian diaspora took part in the event.