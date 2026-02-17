Indian envoy, Russian Dy FM meet; discuss 'pressing' bilateral issues

Moscow, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and discussed "pressing" bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming political contacts, pressing bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.” Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

The reduction included the removal of a 25-per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Russia has accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of “coercive” measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions. PTI VS GRS GRS GRS