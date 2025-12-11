Indian envoy to Canada meets senior officials discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

Toronto, Dec 11 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner to Canada has met Canadian Speaker of the House of Commons and discussed advancing parliamentary ties between both the countries along with productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration.

In January, India will be welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC).

"High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik met with the Speaker of the House of Commons @HoCSpeaker Honourable Francis Scarpaleggia @ScarpaleggiaLSL today to discuss advancing India-Canada parliamentary ties. Productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration. India looks forward to welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker at the 28th CSPOC next month," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Patnaik had a productive meeting with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab which focussed on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Canada.

"Productive meeting held between High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship @LenaMetlegeDiab focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Canada. The discussions covered immigration processes, student-related issues, and a deeper understanding of our respective systems, with an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties," the post on X read. PTI AMS