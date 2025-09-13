Indian envoy to US discusses bilateral trade ties with US lawmakers

New York/Washington, Sep 13 (PTI) India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed bilateral trade relations with several key American lawmakers and underlined Delhi’s support to efforts to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Took the opportunity to brief” Representative James Moylan on recent developments in India-US trade partnership and energy cooperation.

“We also shared views on mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reiterated India's support for resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Kwatra said in a post on X on Friday(local time).

Kwatra also spoke with Congressman Greg Steube, briefing him on issues of mutual interest including bilateral trade, especially in energy, and spoke about India's support to all efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also held discussion with Representative Young Kim, Chairperson of East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“Shared correct perspective of India's relationship with China. Also spoke about issues that are our shared priority in the Indo-Pacific, and the opportunities of working together in the region,” Kwatra said.

Kwatra has been meeting US lawmakers amid a strain in India-US relations after Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Several of his administration’s officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade advisor Peter Navarro, have said that India’s purchases of Russian oil is financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.