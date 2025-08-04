Indian envoy to US lauds diaspora's role in strengthening bilateral ties

New York, Aug 4 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra has interacted with the prominent members of the Indian-American community and emphasised the vital role of the diaspora in fostering deeper ties between the two countries Kwatra interacted with members of the Indian-American community from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania at the Indian Consulate in New York, the Consulate General of India in New York said on social media.

"Ambassador echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation of the Indian diaspora as a dynamic 'living bridge' & he highlighted the vital role of the Indian diaspora in fostering deeper ties between India and the United States," the Indian mission said.

Kwatra said the "recent opening of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the United States" is a "clear manifestation" of the Indian government's "commitment to serving the Indian diaspora," it added.

India opened eight new consular centres across the US on Friday, significantly expanding the delivery footprint for visa, passport and other services for the Indian diaspora in the country.

Kwatra virtually inaugurated the new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICAC) in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edison, Orlando, Raleigh and San Jose. An additional ICAC will soon open in Los Angeles.

The expansion brings the total number of ICACs across the US to 17, making consular services more accessible to Indian and American citizens in the country.