Indian expat wins AED 20 million in weekly UAE draw

Dubai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old Indian expat in the UAE has won a whopping 20 million dirham grand prize from a leading weekly draw in the country, taking the tally of Indians who have attained millionaire status through the draw to 20.

Sachin, a Dubai-based CAD technician, won the 139th Mazooz draw's top prize on Saturday-- a 20 million dirham (approximately Rs 45 crore) raffle draw.

The Mumbai native has been residing in Dubai for 25 years and lives with his wife and three children.

"I have been participating in Mahzooz every week, hoping for a big win one day. This victory is a life-changer for my family and me," said Sachin.

Meanwhile, Gowtham, another Indian expat, won the guaranteed raffle prize of 1 million dirhams (approximately Rs 2.25 crores) from the draw.

The 27-year-old project engineer was overjoyed when he discovered his triumph through an email notification on Saturday. He has been residing in the UAE for four years and participating in Mahzooz for one year.

Thrilled by his win, Gowtham said he plans to utilise his winnings to build a home in his hometown.

Suzan Kazzi, Head of Communications and CSR at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, said it is no surprise to witness two fortunate winners from India in the same draw.

“The vibrant Indian community constitutes the largest base of enthusiastic participants and winners at Mahzooz. With a remarkable AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) 164 million awarded to 105,000 Indian winners, the popularity of Mahzooz among NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) is experiencing exponential growth. Sachin and Gowtham's triumphs add to the milestone of achieving 20 Indian millionaires and a total of 55 millionaires as we continue to change lives and inspire dreams through Mahzooz.” PTI CORR GRS AKJ GRS GRS