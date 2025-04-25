Indian film bags Moscow Film Fest Grand Prix

Moscow, Apr 24 (PTI) Pradeep Kurba’s film “Elysium” has won the main prize — the Golden St. George --- at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, which concluded on Thursday night.

Chairman of the jury, Spanish producer and director Luis Miñarro, at the end said it was a unanimous decision. Kurba also received the Silver St. George for Best Direction.

“Elysium” is an incredibly bold film by a courageous, intelligent, subtle, unusually sensitive director who loves people and his profession, who did exactly what you don’t have to do to win at festivals.

"He removed all the fashionable narratives, themes, and simply filmed about people's lives, their feelings, emotions, and made a great film," jury member Alexey German Jr. was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.