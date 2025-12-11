Indian film fraternity sees tremendous potential for creative collaboration with Israel

Jerusalem, Dec 11 (PTI) Bonded by a shared concern over terrorism, a delegation of the Indian film fraternity visiting Israel expressed tremendous potential for creative collaboration that can help deepen cultural ties between the strategic partners through cinema.

Israel welcomed leading personalities from the Indian film fraternity this week to showcase its immense visual diversity, from the biblical desert and beaches to modern and ancient cities, added with its strength in innovation and technology in the field, to lure them to collaborate in filmmaking.

The six-day visit from Saturday comes at a time when Israel is struggling with the pain of October 7's terror attack and the ensuing war that has carried on for more than two years.

The delegation visited places that came under attack, met survivors of the deadly attack and heard their heart-wrenching stories first-hand, noting the striking resemblance in the pattern of terror attacks that happened also in India, including the one in Pahalgam. "Our delegation, drawn from India’s film fraternity, sees tremendous potential for creative collaboration between our two nations. Cinema has the power to bridge hearts and minds, and we are eager to open new chapters of co-production, exchange, and mutual inspiration,” K G Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, told PTI.

He said that they held “fruitful meetings” with leading Israeli filmmakers, distributors, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and our own Ambassador. “These interactions filled us with optimism that a new era of India–Israel cinematic cooperation is on the horizon,” he said.

"There is great interest in India for Israeli film and music. The MFA Bollywood delegation visit is an important step forward in boosting the cultural ties through cinema and TV collaborations between India and Israel, ”said Murtaza Ali Khan, a film commentator, media historian and cultural writer.

Khan said that India and Israel have already signed a co-production treaty.

The twelve-member film delegation drawn from various aspects of the creative world has attracted a lot of attention, with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) recognising "Bollywood as a source of inspiration".

"The Indian film industry is a global example of how to tell a story that touches millions. Your ability to evoke emotion, create colour and joy, while also addressing pain and human drama, is something we deeply admire,” Nurit Tinari, Head of Culture Diplomacy Bureau at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told PTI.

"Their very presence here is a powerful statement of solidarity and friendship,” she added. Recognising the huge potential, Israel has also been looking at ways to incentivise to make the collaboration more attractive for Indian filmmakers.

Rajeev Dwivedi, Founder and CEO of Livepixel Technologies, said that he is "thrilled to collaborate with Israel on Animation feature, long and short formats in Indo-Israel cultural and historical arena".

The heart-rending stories of survivors and relatives of victims of the October 7 attack shook up the delegation members, who see a shared concern in the scourge of terrorism.

K G Suresh said that India and Israel are both vibrant democracies that have faced profound civilisational challenges throughout history, and today, “we stand together against the scourge of terrorism.

"At Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, we were reminded once again of humanity’s darkest hour and the resilience of the Jewish people,” he said, emphasising “we share your grief, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with you." "This trip to Israel actually solidified my opinion on the world's injustice. A community suffered for 2000 years and still continues. World propaganda against Israel must stop now", said Sudipto Sen, a national film award winner and Director of The Kerala Story. The solidarity expressed by the Film delegation at various forums in Israel struck a strong emotional chord with the hosts, who hugely admire India's condemnation of the terror attack.

"On October 7th, during one of the darkest moments in our history, India proved to be a true friend. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, in a clear, moral, and unequivocal stance, immediately condemned the terror attack with no hesitation. He was among the first world leaders to do so. The people of Israel do not forget this support. This bond goes beyond politics, it is a connection of shared values between two strong democracies fighting for life and liberty", said Tinari.

The human connection between Indians and Israelis also did not go unnoticed as the delegation toured Israel.

The delegation was touched by the genuine warmth of the Israeli people. Ordinary citizens hummed old Indian melodies, fondly recalled Raj Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and spoke with affection about their travels to Goa, Kerala, and other corners of India, Suresh said. Bhuval Lall, filmmaker, author and media entrepreneur known for bridging Indian and global cinema, spoke of the immense contribution of Indian Jews to Indian cultural life, including Bollywood.

"In my latest book Namaste Cannes, I have written about Erza Mir a Jewish Indian filmmaker in Bombay who learnt filmmaking in Hollywood, and made a Hindi movie Pamposh that was in the Cannes Competition in 1954. He became head of the Government's Films Division and is considered one of the fathers of the Documentary movement in India", he told PTI.

The embassy of India in Israel has also, in recent years, highlighted the benefits of Israeli-Indian collaborations.

"Indian and Israeli cinema are natural partners in storytelling. With strong potential for joint co-productions and the momentum created by the successful visit of Israeli artists to India during the WAVES Summit, our creative collaboration is set to grow further,” said India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh.

Suraj Kumar, Managing Director of Johnsons Suraj Films International, Sanjib Dey, Filmmaker, screenwriter and creative producer, Rakesh Rana, wildlife cinematographer of repute, Ganesh Shankar Raj of National Geographic Channel, Anuraadha Tewari, screenwriter and film director, Tejas P. Sonawane, a reputed skilled second unit and assistant director and acclaimed screenwriter Kumud Chaudhary are included in the delegation. PTI HM RD RD RD