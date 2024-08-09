Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on Aug 11-12

Kathmandu, Aug 9 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit here beginning Sunday to discuss matters for strengthening India-Nepal relations and further advance the mutually beneficial ties with the Himalayan nation.

Misri’s visit reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal and will be an opportunity to further advance the bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement ahead of his visit.

Misri is visiting Nepal on August 11 and 12 at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal, according to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry.

The two Foreign Secretaries will discuss “various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation,” the statement said, adding, Misri will also call on high-level dignitaries of Nepal.” “The upcoming visit of Foreign Secretary Misri will give continuity to the tradition of regular high-level visits between the two countries and also reflects the priority India has accorded to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” a statement by the Indian Embassy here said.

There exists centuries-old cultural and people-to-people relations between Nepal and India and under Indian assistance, many big infrastructural and connectivity projects have been completed in Nepal and new projects are taken forward. It has "further strengthened bilateral collaborations between the two countries in the recent period giving momentum to the high-level exchanges," the statement said.