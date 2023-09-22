Indian HC in Maldives denounces fake news amid presidential election runoff

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in the Maldives has issued a stern press release condemning the spread of false information aimed at harassing and intimidating Indians living in the Maldives. As the second round of the presidential election approaches on September 30th, tensions are rising, and misinformation is running rampant.

In the press release, the High Commission stated, "It has come to our attention that known mischief mongers have undertaken a sustained campaign to circulate fake reports with the clear intentions of harassment and intimidation of Indian High Commission officials as well as the Indian expat community residing peacefully in the Maldives. These fake reports are designed to create a climate of hate and fear among the Maldivian public with the intention to adversely affect the friendly relations between India and the Maldives."

Highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, the press release continued, "India-Maldives relations are based on mutual trust and respect. India, under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, has accorded a special place to the Maldives and has extended all possible support to the friendly people of the Maldives. Similarly, Indian professional workers and tourists who contribute to the Maldives' economy have received equal warmth and affection in the Maldives."

The High Commission also issued a cautionary to media outlets, stating, "Such irresponsible acts by motivated “media persons” peddling agenda-driven fake reports need to be condemned in the strongest terms. We also call upon the Maldivian authorities to investigate such instances of fake news circulated which are being brazenly carried out in the name of Journalism."

With the presidential election's second round drawing near, both President Ibrahim Solih and opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu are intensifying their campaigns to win over voters. However, false allegations have been made against President Solih's party, claiming close links with India, and allowing Indian defence presence in the Maldives, allegations vehemently denied by both India and the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Maldives Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer refuted allegations of a proposed MVR 3 billion loan withdrawal from the Indian government. The denial came after a media outlet reported that the Maldivian government had requested an additional MVR 3 billion loan from India, prompting a meeting between the finance minister and the Indian Ambassador to the Maldives. Minister Ameer stated that no such discussion had taken place.

As the presidential election's runoff approaches, tensions are mounting, and opposition candidates and some anti-India elements in the Maldives are spreading false allegations, all of which have been denied by the government.

In the first round of voting, President Solih secured 39% of the votes, while opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu led with 46%. There were eight candidates fighting for the first round of Presidential polls. Since no candidate received more than 50%, a runoff on September 30th is scheduled giving President Solih another chance to secure a second term.

This election has drawn international attention, with India, China and several other nations closely monitoring the proceedings. The Maldives' geopolitical significance in the Indo-Pacific region has made this election a matter of global interest.

Given its strategic location and global interests, the Maldives' political alignment holds substantial importance, with major powers like the QUAD alliance, as well as individual nations such as India, China, and the United States, keenly observing its role in the evolving Indo-Pacific landscape.