Indian heritage charities in UK among King Charles III’s birthday awards

London, Nov 14 (PTI) King Charles III’s 77th birthday on Friday was marked with the traditional royal gun salutes alongside the announcement of 231 King’s Awards for Voluntary Service (KAVS), including several charities of Indian heritage working within communities across the UK.

In honour of the royal birthday, Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the British monarch taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and depicting the gardening enthusiast Charles at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, holding a shepherd's crook.

The King is spending his special day in Wales with wife, Queen Camilla, at a special reception at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil.

Meanwhile, the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) unveiled this year’s KAVS, which honour groups transforming lives through mental health support, youth services, environmental projects and community initiatives.

“These awards celebrate the extraordinary volunteers who are the lifeblood of our communities. Day in, day out, they give their time, energy and compassion to transform lives and strengthen the places we call home," said Stephanie Peacock, UK’s Minister for Civil Society.

“Whether supporting people struggling with mental health, creating opportunities for young people to thrive, preserving our natural heritage, or simply being there for those who need it most – these groups embody the very best of community spirit," she said.

London-based Yog Foundation, which works towards improving the mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing through volunteers dedicated to the concept of sewa, and Saathi House and Nishkam Healthcare Trust in the West Midlands are among the 2025 KAVS winners.

While Saathi House works with young people from Indian, Pakistani, Jamaican and Bangladeshi backgrounds, Nishkam Healthcare Trust works towards promoting faith-inspired and values-led care within clinical practice.

The KAVS are described as the highest accolade a voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

“The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the UK’s top award for groups of remarkable citizens transforming many aspects of life in their local communities," said KAVS Chair Sir Martyn Lewis.

“They also reflect the key role which volunteers are playing in times of rapid change. Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised 'high' of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity and kindness,” he said.

Nominations are assessed locally by Lord Lieutenants before a committee of National Assessors reviews recommendations from across the United Kingdom. The assessment identifies groups making tangible community impact, steered by volunteers rather than paid staff, maintaining the highest standards.

This year’s recipients include 185 organisations from England, 25 from Scotland, 16 from Northern Ireland and five from Wales, with 78 per cent of awards going to groups outside London.

While Charles’ birthday falls on November 14, it is officially celebrated annually in mid-June as part of the royal Trooping the Colour display of regal pageantry during the King’s Birthday Parade.

Besides the gun salutes near Buckingham Palace, the bells at Westminster Abbey in London also rang the monarch's birthday on Friday.