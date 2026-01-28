Indian High Commission hosts 77th Republic Day celebration in Singapore

Singapore, Jan 28 (PTI) The High Commission of India in Singapore hosted a reception for diplomats, dignitaries and other prominent guests as part of the 77th Republic Day celebration with an elaborate display of the richness and diversity of Indian art forms.

Singapore was represented by Josephine Teo, the Minister for Digital Development and Information, as the Guest of Honour at the reception held on Tuesday night.

An ensemble of Indian classical dance forms and musical performance by artists, including traditional dances of Tamil Nadu and art forms from Rajasthan, was also presented on the occasion.

High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule led the grand reception at the Shangri-La hotel, where a special exhibition showcased some unique products identified under the “One District, One Product” initiative, representing the cultural heritage of local communities and artisans from different districts of India.

A special exhibition on the theme of Vande Mataram, India’s national song, was also organised.

The envoy appreciated the efforts of the members of the Indian Women's Association, Singapore, for bringing the sacred Indian tradition to the reception, including the setting up of rangoli.

He informed guests of the latest Free Trade Agreement reached by India with the European Union on Tuesday and also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the occasion that India and 27 countries of the European Union have joined hands through an unprecedented landmark free trade agreement between the two regions. PTI GS RD RD