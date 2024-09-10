Indian High Commission in Singapore to co-host inaugural regional Hindi conference

Singapore, Sep 10 (PTI) The Indian High Commission and the Centre for Language Studies at the National University of Singapore will jointly host the inaugural Regional Hindi Conference in the city-state later in the week, an official said on Tuesday.

The conference, themed "Hindi in Southeast Asia: Innovative Directions of Development", will bring together academics, researchers, and professionals from Southeast Asia and beyond, said Dr Sandhya Singh from the Centre for Language Studies, NUS.

The conference, which will be held from September 13-15, will focus on sharing insights and exploring the current and future developments of Hindi as a second, foreign, and heritage language, along with discussions on Hindi literature within the diaspora.

"This inaugural conference will provide a platform for participants to present their latest research and practices in Hindi language education, literature, and related fields," said Dr Singh, who leads the Hindi and Tamil-language programmes at the foreign language teaching centre.

“The event is expected to pave the way for future conferences and workshops focused on the growth of Hindi in Southeast Asia,” she said. PTI GS GRS GRS GRS