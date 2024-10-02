Indian High Commissioner calls on new Lanka President, PM

Colombo, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Santosh Jha on Wednesday made an official call on the new Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

“Shared progress in the upward trajectory of the India-Sri Lanka partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing friendship," a statement said.

The Indian envoy also called on Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at her office.

Jha was the first foreign envoy to meet Dissanayake immediately after he was elected the island nation's president.

The meetings came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the island nation where he is scheduled to meet Dissanayake, who assumed office on September 23.

Jaishankar's visit to Colombo would be the first by any foreign minister after last month's presidential election. PTI CORR PY PY PY