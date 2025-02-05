Indian High Commissioner Jha meets Sri Lanka's ex-president Rajapaksa

Colombo, Feb 5 (PTI) Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Wednesday met Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed bilateral ties and connectivity initiatives between the two countries.

Jha met Rajapaksa, 79, at his Wijerama residence in Colombo.

"High Commissioner @santjha met former President @PresRajapaksa," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

It added that the two exchanged views on the multi-faceted India-Sri Lanka ties, including "connectivity projects and the latest developments in Sri Lanka." Also present at the meeting was Sagara Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of Sri Lanka People’s Front (SLPP, also known locally by its popular Sinhalese name, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna), according to the dailymirror.lk news portal.

Rajapaksa was president for two terms – 2005-10 and 2010-15 – and prime minister for two terms — from April 2004 to November 2005 and from 2019-22.