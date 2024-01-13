Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha meets Sri Lanka's former president Rajapaksa

Colombo, Jan 13 (PTI) Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Saturday met Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed New Delhi's consistent support to Colombo over the last several decades.

Advertisment

"High Commissioner @santjha met former President @PresRajapaksa and discussed Sri Lanka’s age-old relationship with India, as well as India’s consistent support to Sri Lanka over last several decades as a close friend and neighbour," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka in December 2023.

A senior Indian diplomat, Jha was India’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg before taking up his assignment in Colombo.

Advertisment

Jha had also served in Colombo from 2007-2010 as Counsellor at the High Commission, handling work related to commercial and economic matters.

Recalling his previous stint in Sri Lanka, Jha said that he considers it a great privilege to be in Colombo once again to work for further strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Rajapaksa and his family were ousted from power during anti-government protests in the island nation following an economic crisis in 2022. PTI PY ZH PY PY