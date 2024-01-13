Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha meets Sri Lanka's former president Rajapaksa

Colombo, Jan 13 (PTI) Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Saturday met Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed New Delhi's consistent support to Colombo over the last several decades.
"High Commissioner @santjha met former President @PresRajapaksa and discussed Sri Lanka’s age-old relationship with India, as well as India’s consistent support to Sri Lanka over last several decades as a close friend and neighbour," the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.
Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka in December 2023.
A senior Indian diplomat, Jha was India’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg before taking up his assignment in Colombo.
Jha had also served in Colombo from 2007-2010 as Counsellor at the High Commission, handling work related to commercial and economic matters.
Recalling his previous stint in Sri Lanka, Jha said that he considers it a great privilege to be in Colombo once again to work for further strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.
Rajapaksa and his family were ousted from power during anti-government protests in the island nation following an economic crisis in 2022. PTI PY ZH PY PY