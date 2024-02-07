Indian IT student brutally attacked in Chicago

New York: In yet another disturbing incident, an Indian IT student was brutally attacked by unidentified men near his house in the US city of Chicago.

In a video posted on social media, Syed Mazahir Ali is seen being chased by three men at night on February 4. In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes as he describes his ordeal.

The Indian consulate in Chicago has contacted local authorities investigating the case.

Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of the attackers pointed a gun at him.

Video surveillance shows Ali walking to his home at night with a packet in his hand when the three men chase him.

Ali said he was punched by the men in the eye and was hit on the face, ribs and back. The ABC7 report said he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for several cuts and bruises.

Ali is pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, according to the information posted on X.

He said in the report that the assault is something he cannot forget.

“America has been my dream country and I came here to fulfil my dreams and pursue my Masters. The incident gave me trauma,” he told the channel.

The report said that the police do not have any suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said on X that the “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.” Ali's wife has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting assistance to travel to the US along with three minor children.

The incident comes just days after 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini, who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner, a homeless man, mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Last week, a student at the Linder School of Business in the US state of Ohio identified as 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead. However, local authorities have ruled out foul play.

Another Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28.

Akul B Dhawan, an 18-year-old at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.