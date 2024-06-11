Indian Jain leader Lokesh Muni to establish world peace centre in US

Washington, Jun 11 (PTI) A prominent Jain spiritual leader has announced the establishment of the World Peace Center in New Jersey, aimed at promoting global peace through various means, including the training of peace ambassadors.

"The establishment of the World Peace Center in New Jersey is a significant step towards creating a platform where global conflicts can be addressed. Whether it's the ongoing war in Ukraine or the Israel-Palestine conflict, the aim is to bring disputing parties to the negotiation table before violence escalates," India's Acharya Lokesh Muni told PTI in an interview.

The site for the World Peace Center has been identified in New Jersey. This will be the second such centre established by Acharya Muni, with the first set to be inaugurated in New Delhi later this fall.

The primary goal of the World Peace Center is to serve as a hub for mediating and resolving international disputes, fostering a culture of peace and non-violence, according to Muni.

This initiative is part of a broader 'Peace and Harmony tour' aimed at addressing and resolving conflicts worldwide.

Conflicts have spread across the world from the Middle East to Ukraine, affecting the global economy and causing suffering to children and women, the eminent Jain leader said.

"The question arises, why not bring them to the negotiation table before the war even begins?" he said.

Explaining further about the World Peace Center, Lokesh Muni said, "Governments and police administrations will do their work, but this centre will train and raise peace ambassadors worldwide. Their role will be to actively involve in conflict resolution whenever and wherever they arise,” he said.

The foundation for the World Peace Center in New Jersey is set to be laid soon, with a ceremony planned after completing the necessary formalities, he said adding that this centre would be the first-of-its-kind outside India and marks a significant step towards global collaboration for peace and harmony.

The centre aims to connect people worldwide, leveraging India's heritage of meditation, yoga, and Ayurveda to promote well-being and unity.

"The goal is to make the world a beautiful place, addressing issues like global warming, terrorism, poverty, and hunger. This centre will serve humanity worldwide, fulfilling educational, health, and livelihood needs," Muni said.

Responding to a question, he said the choice of America for this centre highlights the country's democratic values and its potential to collaborate with India to solve global problems. As both nations work together, they can address significant challenges facing the world today, he observed.

The Jain leader emphasised that the centre in New Jersey will be a beacon of hope, promoting peace, nonviolence, and positive change globally. It represents a step towards a more harmonious and peaceful world, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

Muni is the founder of the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati organisation, which works for peace and emphasises on non-violence.

He was presented with the US President's Gold Volunteer Service award in April in recognition of his contribution to the public good and humanity. PTI LKJ RPA