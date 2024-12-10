Indian leather exporters need to take advantage of India-UAE trade pact to push exports: Official

Dubai, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian leather products and footwear exporters need to take advantage of the trade pact between India and UAE to push exports in the Middle East markets, a top official said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference at the opening day of the region’s largest leather products and footwear show, DIFLEX 2024, Council of Leather Exports (CLE) Executive Director R Selvam said the GCC markets, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are key markets for India's export growth push.

"The exports of Indian leather and footwear products are on a positive growth trajectory in the 2024-2025 fiscal with the first half touching USD 2.45 billion, and we are confident of a faster growth in the second half to clock an anticipated growth of over USD 5 billion by the end of the year," said Selvam.

The export of footwear, leather and leather products from India was to the tune of USD 4.69 billion during 2023-24.

In the context of increasing free trade agreements (FTAs) like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE, the growth potential GCC markets offer for Indian leather and footwear products is immense, Jeen Joshua, Managing Director, Verifair, organisers of DIFLEX 2024, said.

GCC now accounts for 15 per cent of India's total trade, with bilateral trade touching USD 162 billion last year. The key markets of the UAE and Saudi Arabia account for a lion's share of this trade at USD 84.84 billion in FY23 and USD 10.72 billion, respectively. It is expected that the India-UAE non-oil trade will increase to USD 100 billion over the next five years.

"With GCC's retail industry projected to reach over an estimated USD 350 billion in the next four years, the concomitant growth dividend for the leather and footwear segment will be exponential. Coupled with this is a nearly two per cent anticipated population growth that will further fuel growth prospects for the industry," Joshua said.

Over 50 top Indian footwear and leather goods manufacturers are taking part in DIFLEX 2024, joining more than 250 brands showcasing over 10,000 world-class product lines and 300 hosted buyers worldwide.