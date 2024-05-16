Indian man found guilty of molesting women during yoga classes in Singapore

Singapore, May 16 (PTI) A 34-year-old Indian national who used to work as an instructor at a Yoga centre in Singapore was found guilty on Thursday of molesting three women during his classes.

Rajpal Singh will return to court for sentencing in July. His passport has been impounded and currently he is out on bail of SGD 25,000.

Singh was accused of touching the private parts of five women during his yoga classes in 2019 and 2020. But he was acquitted on three counts of molesting a fourth student after the judge found that the woman's testimony was not "unusually convincing", Channel News Asia reported.

The man faces a total of 10 charges. Two charges involving a fifth woman were stood down during his trial.

The punishment for outraging a person's modesty is up to two years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties. PTI GS SCY SCY