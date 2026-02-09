Indian migration boosts deployable skills for UK economy: Report

London, Feb 9 (PTI) Indian migration to the UK has been a boon rather than a burden for the British economy due to the diaspora's deployable capacity across the health, care, engineering and tech sectors, concludes a new white paper released in the House of Lords complex in London.

‘Migration of the Indian Diaspora to the UK: Shaping economic resilience, cultural dynamism and global influence', released last week by Aston University's India Centre in Birmingham and Here & Now 365 in London, examines migration over four distinct waves of post-war migration to Britain.

Its in-depth focus on the current post-Brexit "fourth wave”, characterised by the interaction of migration policy, labour market needs and shifting global dynamics.

“The aim is to move the debate beyond 'burden or boon' and the focus is on what migration delivers in terms of jobs, services, and value created. The findings resonate that skills- and needs-based migration matches people with the roles that the country needs, while upholding standards,” the white paper concludes.

“The aim is to balance opportunity with system pressures to ensure speedy deployment where shortages are acute, improve retention and progression (especially in adult social care), and ensure gains are reaped across the country," it reads.

Indian migrants are seen as integral to the UK's economic dynamism and civic life, making a case for the strategic implementation of immigration policy to align visa routes with employer demand.

The report stresses that it is not about more migration or less, but about “smarter migration” that provides clear standards, predictable routes and qualification recognition, with a strong focus on integration so that “mobility becomes a long-term advantage rather than a short-term fix”.

“India's diaspora contribution to the UK is not only substantial; it is also deeply connected to capability in high-demand professions, entrepreneurship, and globally networked innovation," said Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University.

He welcomed the white paper's recommendations as "pragmatic and action-oriented”, including a proposed UK-India skills and credential fast-track between regulators and a stronger "study-to-skilled-worker" conversion model to boost three-way cooperation between universities, employers and the National Health Service.

The analysis also called for the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), signed last year, to be seen as a practical bridge for diaspora-enabled ties to reduce frictions in services and mobility.

“The Indian community is by miles the most successful migrant community and should be seen as an inspiration to everyone in the United Kingdom," Lord Karan Bilimoria, Cobra Beer founder, said at the launch.

Manish Tiwari of Here & Now 365 added: “Indian migrants helped rebuild Britain after the war, powered its digital revolution, and strengthened its health and care systems in times of crisis.

“The Indian diaspora has played a defining role in building the tech superpower Britain is today and continues to contribute across every layer of society.” PTI AK ZH ZH