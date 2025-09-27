Indian mission celebrates Ayurveda Day in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Sep 27 (PTI) The 10th International Ayurveda day was celebrated with the theme ‘Ayurveda for People & Planet’ and a call to integrate it into everyone’s life by the Indian mission in Johannesburg. The theme aligns with the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudev Kudambakam’ - the world is one, informed Anil Buradkar of the Consulate on Friday, as he introduced the significance of Ayurveda Day. “It is a call to integrate Ayurveda into everyone’s life every day to emphasise the interconnectedness of human health with the health of animals and the environment,” Consul Buradkar said as he called on all to embrace these principles.

“It teaches us that true health is a balance of physical, spiritual, mental and social happiness through dynamic interaction within ourselves and our environment,” added Buradkar.

Besides the speakers, there were also yoga exercises, as well as cultural music and dance performances.

The first speaker, Dr Harshada Rama, addressed the issue of Ayurveda for modern lifestyle management.

“The practice of Ayurveda is not supposed to be difficult. It’s supposed to be something that you can attach to your current lifestyle in very easy ways,” she said.

The second speaker, Dr Neeraj Mistry, who has researched Ayurveda for over two decades, suggested an integrated approach to Ayurveda as a complementary medicine.

“I work in public health to find ways to integrate new technologies and strategies to make them known to general public audiences who may not be familiar with it. In allopathic medicine, we always think about saving lives and don’t stop to think about the quality of life. Ayurveda certainly offers that,” Mistry said. PTI FH RD RD RD