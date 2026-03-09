Indian mission in Houston commemorates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

Houston, Mar 9 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in Houston has hosted an event commemorating 150 years of the national song, "Vande Mataram".

The cultural gala held on Sunday was attended by over 800 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

It featured a pan-Indian musical journey, representing the diverse traditions of India, and served as a grand musical homage to the iconic anthem composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

The celebration highlighted the song’s enduring role as the "heartbeat of India" and a symbol of national unity during the year-long global commemoration of this milestone, the mission said.

In his remarks, Consul General D C Manjunath said "Vande Mataram" remains a "message of unity, devotion, and love for the motherland that continues to inspire generations", He said the 150-year legacy reflects an "unwavering connection to the motherland" shared by the global Indian community.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Music (CICMH) and Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj Haveli.

The evening opened with a high-energy performance by Moraya Dhol Tasha Pathak, setting a vibrant tone for the festivities.

The Metroplex Tamil Sangham presented a serene Veena recital, followed by Carnatic classical interpretations of "Vande Mataram".

Students of Maestro Suman Ghosh performed stirring Marathi patriotic works, including B D Savarkar's "Sagara Pran Talmalala", while the Tagore Society of Houston paid tribute to the song's Bengali roots.

The celebration reached its crescendo when Pandit Suman Ghosh and CICMH artists presented a Hindustani classical rendition of "Vande Mataram" in Raag Desh.

The evening was narratively woven together by Shashikala Ghosh.

The event also featured a specially curated historical exhibition titled "150 Years of Vande Mataram" and a Consular Information Desk to guide the diaspora.