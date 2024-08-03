Indian mission in Houston engages diaspora in PM Modi's Plant4Mother campaign

Houston, Aug 3 (PTI) To engage the diaspora with environment sustainability initiatives, the Indian mission here has organised a series of events under a plantation campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Consulate General of India in collaboration with various community organisations and cultural associations organised these events throughout July.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi, on World Environment Day (June 5) this year, the Plant4Mother campaign aims to plant 800 million trees by September 2024 and 1.4 billion trees by March 2025 through a collective effort involving the government and society in India.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone, in India and around the world, to plant a tree as a tribute to Mother Nature.

The Consulate organised several tree-planting events and a painting competition. These events engaged the local community and Indian diaspora, emphasising the importance of environmental sustainability and collective action.

The Consulate in association with the students and the Indian American community carried out the tree plantation drive at six venues including at the Consulate; Tagore Memorial Grove, Ray Miller Park, Houston; BAPS, Houston, St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church, Cypress, Sri Meenakshi Temple, Pearland and VPSS Haveli, Houston.

A painting competition themed #Plant4Mother was also organised which saw an enthusiastic participation by the children.

Consul General D C Manjunath told PTI that through these events, the Indian mission encourages the local community and diaspora groups to join these initiatives and contribute to environmental sustainability.