Indian mission in Houston in partnership with City of Houston organises Diwali celebration

Houston, Oct 16 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in Houston, in partnership with the City of Houston, organised a grand Diwali celebration at the Legacy Room, Houston City Hall, on Wednesday.

The event brought together civic leaders, diplomats, and members of the Indo-American community.

Consul General D C Manjunath and Mayor John Whitmire led the celebrations held at the Houston City Hall, which were attended by elected officials, members of the Consular Corps, and community leaders.

In his address, Mayor Whitmire extended warm Diwali greetings to the Indian-American community, saying, “I was proud to join Houston’s Indian community in hosting this Diwali reception at City Hall, a festival that reminds us light conquers darkness, and that unity in diversity is our strength.” Consul General Manjunath thanked the Mayor and the City of Houston for embracing the spirit of Diwali, noting that the festival’s message of light, hope, and harmony resonates deeply in a city as diverse and dynamic as Houston.

The evening featured a Kathak dance performance, showcasing India’s classical artistic heritage.

Houston, home to one of the largest Indian-American populations in the southern United States, has seen Diwali evolve from community gatherings into a public celebration highlighting the city's multicultural and inclusive character.