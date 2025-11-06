Indian mission in Kathmandu organises orientation for India-Nepal Startup Partnership

Kathmandu, Nov 6 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday said that it organised an orientation session related to the commencement of the first programme of the India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) next month.

The session held in the embassy premises on Tuesday had about 100 participants drawn from various startups, government departments, chambers of commerce, robotics association of Nepal, AI Association of Nepal, among others, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy said.

The first-ever IN–SPAN programme will kick start in December 2025 in IIT Madras with the broad objective of facilitating enhanced interaction between the Startup ecosystems of India and Nepal.

This will involve an eight-week fully funded training and innovation programme at IIT Madras, delivered in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, for representatives of Startups in Nepal. The module includes training, mentorship and internships for participants.

Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Radhika Aryal, who attended the session as Chief Guest, appreciated the initiative in her remarks.

The event was also joined by 60 participants from Birgunj and the Institute of Engineering, Dharan Campus, Tribhuvan University.

A similar session was organised earlier in the day at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, Tribhuvan University, which saw 70 participants. PTI SBP RD RD RD