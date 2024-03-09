Indian mission in London launches Chalo India, Living Bridges campaigns

London, Mar 9 (PTI) The High Commission of India in London has flagged off two major campaigns targeted at the diaspora – Chalo India to promote tourism and Living Bridges to celebrate the contributions of people of Indian origin to life in Britain.

The Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar earlier this week, kicked off in London on Friday to support members of the Indian diaspora to encourage their non-Indian friends to explore the rich bounty of tourist destinations on offer in India.

“I think there is truly an opportunity for you to be incredible ambassadors of an incredible India and celebrate that,” Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said in his address at the gathering at India House.

“Let us also take a moment to remember in Incredible India, the role that incredible Indians – all of you – have contributed to building this relationship between India and the UK; and in particular, the many, many incredible women from India who have built, sustained and carried forward not just a tradition, but a civilization,” he said.

To coincide with International Women's Day on March 8, the Indian mission’s first set of ‘Living Bridges’ tributes featured women as the central theme to celebrate the contributions of the nearly 1.8-million-strong British Indian community in the UK.

“These are heroines of the UK-India relationship, featuring contributors in the field of adventure sports, a chess prodigy, culinary achievements, film and business,” noted Doraiswami.

The first chapter of the Living Bridges campaign captures snapshots of the achievements of British Sikh record-breaking mountaineer Preet Kaur Chandi, eight-year-old chess champion Bodhana Sivanandan, celebrated chef Asma Khan, actor Ayesha Dharker, and financial expert Baroness Shriti Vadera.

“I want to become the youngest grandmaster in the world and also become world champion,” says Sivanandan, who made chess history in December last year when she was named the best female player at the European Blitz Chess Championship.

“I’m Sikh, my dad was born in Uttar Pradesh and came to England in his late teens. My mum was born in England but her parents are from Punjab and I grew up in Derby. My heritage is a huge part of who I am,” says Chandi, popularly known as Polar Preet for her Antarctic expeditions and Guinness World Records, most recently as the world's fastest woman to complete a solo South Pole ski expedition.

Living Bridges intends to shine a light on achievers across different spheres in British life and will be followed up by regular sets of interviews with British Indians that will be shared across the High Commission of India’s social media channels. PTI AK RUP RUP RUP