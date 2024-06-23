Indian mission in Toronto marks 39th anniversary of Kanishka bombing

Ottawa, Jun 23 (PTI) The Indian mission in the Canadian city of Toronto on Sunday marked the 39th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing in which 329 persons, including 86 children, on board an Air India lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation.

"Consul General @S_Nath_S laid a wreath at the Air India 182 memorial, Humber Park, Etobicoke in solemn remembrance of the 329 victims of the terrorist bombing of AI 182 on this day, 39 years ago," the Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X along with a photograph.

The Montreal-New Delhi Air India ‘Kanishka’ Flight 182 exploded 45 minutes before it was supposed to land at London’s Heathrow Airport on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board, most of them Canadians of Indian descent.

The bombing was blamed on Sikh militants in retaliation to ‘Operation Bluestar’ to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in 1984.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X paid his homage to the memory of the 329 victims of AI 182 ‘Kanishka’ who were killed on this day in 1985.

"Today marks the 39th anniversary of one of the worst acts of terrorism in history," he said.

"My thoughts are with their families. The anniversary is a reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated," Jaishankar wrote.

On Friday, the Canadian police said the investigations into the bombing of the Air India Flight 182 remain "active and ongoing", terming it the "longest" and one of the "most complex domestic terrorism" probes.

In a statement, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul called the bombing the "greatest terror-related loss of life involving and affecting Canadians" in the country's history as he offered "deepest sympathies, understanding and support to the families of the victims".

"The Air India investigation is the longest and certainly one of the most complex domestic terrorism investigations that the RCMP has undertaken in our history," Teboul said. "Our investigative efforts remain active and ongoing," he said.