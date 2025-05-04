Indian mission reaches out to ‘domestic helpers’ working in Singapore

Singapore, May 4 (PTI) More than 700 Indian women working in Singapore as domestic helpers on Sunday attended a “fun fair” style get-together organised by the Indian mission here to connect with them, appreciate their work and make them aware of the assistance offered to them.

The event “Celebrate Labour Day – Honouring Female Indian Domestic Workers” saw these women learning more about cooking from Indian chefs, hearing from experts about yoga, health and breast cancer awareness, and learning how to save wisely.

Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule led the day-long event at the iconic Singapore Flyer, assuring the women of a wide range of assistance available for them, such as renewal of passports on Sundays, making it easy for which is usually these ladies’ day off, medical assistance through a Singapore-based clinic, and transfer of money home through State Bank of India.

“We, recognise the hard work you put in, and the hours you spend working as domestic helpers over six days a week. This gathering is a small way of appreciation from all of us, given that your work in a way contributes to the development of the country,” said the envoy.

The High Commission set up a consular camp at the fun fair to help them with paperwork, passport renewals and visas among others, he said, assuring that such consular service camps will be held regularly for Indian migrant workers, he said.

Online chat groups will also be set up to stay connected with these Indian women who are away from their families while earning money for their well-being.

Ambule also informed them that the State Bank of India will help them open accounts with zero balance and help transmit online money to their families back home at nominal charges.

“This is very important for finance and financial inclusion,” he stressed.

The envoy urged them to familiarise themselves with such opportunities and make use of such benefits.

Vidya Dasgupta, the President of the Indian Women Association (IWA) here, said this is the first connection with these women from India and more regular social gatherings will be held henceforth.

The gathering was organised by the High Commission of India and local event management company Mett.AI.