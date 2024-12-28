Indian mission to open condolence book for Singaporeans to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Singapore, Dec 28 (PTI) The High Commission of India here will open a condolence book for Singaporeans to pay their respects to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The condolence book will be available for signing on December 30 and 31, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, the High Commission has said.

Singh, who was India’s prime minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Meanwhile, Malminderjit Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board, expressed his condolences on the passing of the former prime minister. He highlighted Singh's enduring legacy, stating that he “inspired generations of Sikhs around the world and will continue to do so”.

Recalling a meeting with Singh in 2012 as part of a delegation accompanying the then Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to India, Malminderjit described Singh as soft-spoken, patient, and kind in his interactions.

“Dr Singh’s intellect was evident in all his responses and engagements. He had a clear vision on policies, particularly those related to economic growth and development. To many, he is the architect of India's economic liberalisation, which laid the foundation for its modern economy,” he said. PTI GS SCY SCY