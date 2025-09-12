Indian mission welcomes Irish human rights group’s support over racist attacks

London, Sep 12 (PTI) The Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, welcomed a “very positive” engagement with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) over recent racist attacks targeting Indians in the country.

IHREC Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick was hosted by Mishra at the Indian Embassy in Dublin earlier this week to deliberate on concerted efforts to ensure the safety of members of the Indian community in Ireland.

The meeting followed an Embassy advisory issued last month urging Indian citizens to take "reasonable precautions for their personal security” following a series of racially aggravated attacks.

“Ambassador H E Shri Akhilesh Mishra was pleased to have a very positive conversation this morning with the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Mr Liam Herrick,” the Indian Embassy in Dublin said in a social media statement.

“They discussed the recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland and the need for concerted action to ensure the protection of the rights and safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, as well as of all members of the community,” the statement added.

The Embassy noted that Herrick briefed the Indian Ambassador about various measures being taken, in an institutionalised manner, to closely monitor and respond to the challenges of racism-related incidents and discrimination in workplaces, schools and the society in general.

Ambassador Mishra welcomed the assurances of the IHREC and expressed an interest in fostering closer cooperation based on shared experiences and innovative approaches on issues related to human rights violations between the Irish commission and India’s National Human Rights Commission.

The Ireland India Council postponed its annual “India Day” celebrations last month amid security concerns for the community, with Irish President Michael D. Higgins among those condemning the “despicable attacks” involving Indian workers and professionals based in Ireland. PTI AK RD RD RD