Indian missions celebrate 79th Independence Day

Tel Aviv/Singapore, Aug 15 (PTI): Indian missions on Friday celebrated the country’s 79th Independence Day with the same enthusiasm and spirit as their compatriots back home.

India’s Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, hoisted the tricolour to celebrate the occasion in the presence of about 350 people from the Indian community.

In his address to the community, Singh emphasised efforts to deepen “our strategic relationship as one team India”.

“Both countries have stood by each other during hours of crises and as democracies with common values respect each other - at the leadership level as well as at the people’s level”, he told the gathering.

“Israel is home to about forty thousand Indians. I can see the warmth Israelis have for Indians. In particular, they are very appreciative of our workforce and our caregivers”, Singh pointed out He also thanked the Indian Jewish community for being “a powerful bridge” between the two nations.

The flag hoisting was followed by a cultural event using local Indian talent.

The Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, read the President's message to the Indian diaspora in Singapore during the Independence Day celebration.

He also shared India’s views on terrorism through an elaborate exhibition on some of the terror attacks the country had tackled.

Students from Indian schools in the city state sang patriotic songs and performed traditional dances at the Independence Day event attended by some 800 Indians living in the city state.

Speaking to PTI this morning, Ambule said, “We wanted to make sure that message (India’s stand on terrorists) goes through to the Indian diaspora through the exhibition.” “Op Sindoor is a new normal. We will not differentiate between the terrorists and the sponsors of terrorists,” he stressed.

The High Commission also felicitated Indian migrant workers who helped save children in a fire incident in April this year.

Indian workers who rescued a lady driver from a sinkhole in July have also been recognised and appreciated by the High Commissioner.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo also organised a ceremony on the occasion while reaffirming its commitment to “Viksit Bharat”.

“Marking this #IndependenceDay2025, High Commissioner Santosh Jha hoisted the #Tiranga at India House, Colombo, as the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka celebrated with pride & unity, reaffirming their commitment to a #ViksitBharat,” Indian mission posted on X.

In Tokyo, the Indian mission shared the address to the Nation by the Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Ambassador Sibi George interacted with Indian school students on the occasion.

India’s High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, hoisted the tricolour and celebrated the occasion in the presence of the enthusiastic Indian community in the Maldives.

Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat hoisted the tricolour in Beijing and read excerpts from President Murmu’s address to the nation, followed by cultural events.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur hoisted the tricolour at the chancery premises.

The event was attended by over 200 Indian nationals residing within the consulate's jurisdiction spanning across Shanghai Municipality and the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, along with distinguished guests, community leaders, friends of India from the local Chinese community, and members of the diplomatic corps, a press release from the consulate said.