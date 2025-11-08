Indian missions worldwide mark 150 years of Vande Mataram with mass recitations, cultural events

Washington/Ottawa, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian diplomatic missions across the globe commemorated 150 years of the country's national song 'Vande Mataram' with mass renditions, cultural performances and community gatherings, reaffirming the spirit of unity and national pride among the diaspora.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram was first included in his novel Anandamath and later became a rallying cry during India's freedom movement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated year-long commemorations to mark its 150th anniversary.

The Embassy of India in Washington marked the milestone on November 7 with a group rendition by students from the Indian diaspora, it said in a social media post on Saturday.

In Ottawa, High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik led members of the Indian diaspora and officials of the High Commission in singing 'Vande Mataram'. The event also featured an Odissi dance performance.

"As we honour this immortal ode, we reaffirm our resolve towards a confident, self-reliant and resurgent Viksit Bharat 2047,” the mission said in a social media post.

In Doha, Ambassador Vipul led a mass singing of the national song at an event the embassy described as a “timeless tribute to the spirit of patriotism and unity that binds our nation”.

In Riyadh, Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan joined the Indian community in singing 'Vande Mataram', saying he felt “proud” to pay tribute to the spirit of the motherland.

The High Commission of India in Canberra organised a community gathering in Perth where High Commissioner D P Singh led the recitation.

"The collective recitation was joined by the all-women crew of the Tri-service expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' on board IASV Triveni - a stirring tribute to India’s spirit, unity and Nari Shakti across the seas," the mission said in a social media post.

In London, officials of the High Commission joined in singing the national song, calling it a tribute to a "timeless ode to our motherland that continues to inspire unity, pride, and love for India".

Several other Indian missions, including those in Nepal, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Dubai, Singapore, and South Africa, also organised recitations and community events to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

On 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted 'Vande Mataram' as the national song, giving it enduring significance.

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech on Friday, said Vande Mataram "connects us to our history and gives our future new courage".

Noting that the song is relevant in every era, Modi, in an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, said, "When the enemy dared to attack our security and honour using terrorism, the world saw that India knows how to take the form of Durga." PTI SCY SCY